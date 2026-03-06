On May 9, 1970, President Richard Nixon traveled to the Lincoln Memorial. What spurred the impromptu visit? The commander-in-chief discovered his valet had never visited the iconic landmark. As Nixon explained to his valet the history of the monument, he noticed a gathering of anti-war protestors, organizers, and leaders. The day before, Nixon had held a press conference to justify American expansion in the Vietnam War. They approached Nixon and told him personal stories of friends and family who had died during the conflict. They demanded to know when America would withdraw from Vietnam.

Nixon tried to assuage them by telling the anti-war advocates, “I hope that [your] hatred of the war, which I could well understand, would not turn into a bitter hatred of our whole system, our country and everything that it stood for. I said that I know probably most of you think I'm an SOB. But I want you to know that I understand just how you feel.” The president tried to pivot the conversation to travel. The anti-war gathering wasn’t having it. A student told Nixon, "We're not interested in what Prague looks like…We're interested in what kind of life we build in the United States."

As the crowd grew larger and angrier at Nixon’s refusal to address their concerns, the Secret Service rushed the president to his vehicle. William Kunstler, the radical attorney who defended the Chicago Seven, later recounted in his memoir that Nixon told aides he feared a civil war if the conflict did not end.

Nixon’s retreat from the Lincoln Memorial was more than a security maneuver, it was a recognition that a disillusioned public posed a structural threat to the state’s war-making powers. This tension remains the heartbeat of American dissent. With the recent act of imperialism by the Trump administration against Iran, it is evident a strong/viable anti-war movement must be built. One that will terrify Washington in the same manner Nixon was terrified decades ago.

This time, it will be harder to build. As we recently saw, when students and organizers mobilized across the United States to oppose Israel’s genocide in Gaza, they were subjected to violence, surveillance, doxing, and blacklisted from employment opportunities. When that did not produce enough intimidation, the Trump administration launched Project Esther to extinguish the flame of protest.

Yes, it will be difficult to build an anti-war movement. To build an anti-war movement is to challenge the oligarchy itself. The labor leader and presidential candidate Eugene V. Debs acknowledged this during his 1918 address to the court when he was sentenced to prison for anti-war activities. He told the judge, “The five per cent of our people who own and control all of the sources of wealth, all of the nation's industries, all of the means of our common life, it is they who declare war. It is they who make peace. It is they who control our destiny. And so long as this is true, we can make no just claim to being a democratic government, a self-governing people.”

War, if left unchecked and unchallenged, devours all. It devours the youth who fight its battles. It devours the innocent caught in its crossfire. It devours the wealth of nations. Equally important, it devours the conscience and soul of those who profit from it, those who cheer for it like a spectator sport, and those who sit passively and feel powerless to stop it.

We can stop this devouring. It starts with organizing, mobilizing, and making the voices of peace loud enough to drown out the voices of war.