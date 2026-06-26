Every significant challenge to concentrated power, whether targeting the medieval crown or the modern neoliberal state, confronts the same invisible, devastating adversary: The propaganda of the well-intentioned ruler. Historically, even the most passionate mass movements, organized to dismantle oppressive systems, routinely fail because they stop short of critiquing the ultimate seat of power. Instead, they choose to believe that the leader is merely a hostage to poor advisors, waiting to be liberated by the people.

This psychological trap is centuries old. Consider the Peasants’ Revolt of 1381, a monumental uprising of the British working class driven to fury by extractive poll taxes and the rampant sexual violence perpetrated by royal officials. Yet, remarkably, the insurgents did not revolt against the monarch. They reserved their venom for his counselors, firmly believing that the fourteen-year-old King Richard II was a benevolent sovereign isolated by corrupt elites.

When Richard offered to negotiate from a safe distance, moored on a boat in the Thames while the peasants stood vulnerable on the riverbank, he claimed he simply could not hear their demands over the din. It was a calculated performance of administrative distance, yet the peasants accepted the excuse. Even when Richard finally met them on land, agreed to their terms, and subsequently ordered his military to crush them, the illusion held. The King rode onto the battlefield, pleaded with the rebels to stop, and famously promised, “I am your captain, follow me!” Captivated by the myth of royal benevolence, the farmers and bakers followed him straight into a trap. In the brutal aftermath, their leaders were systematically tortured and executed. As Niccolò Machiavelli observed in The Prince, “The vulgar opinions are always taken by appearances and by the results of things; and in the world there is nothing but the vulgar.”

The peasants were undone by their rigid adherence to the “divine right of kings,” a propaganda campaign so deeply internalized that they could not conceive of a world without a protective monarch.

This tragic gullibility is not a relic of the Middle Ages. Modern mass movements, aiming to sever the vice grip of contemporary oligarchy, remain highly susceptible to updated iterations of this exact propaganda.

The collapse of the American anti-war movement in the mid-2000s serves as a sobering parallel. Galvanized against the occupation of Iraq, millions of citizens organized a formidable resistance. However, the movement’s radical systemic critique was rapidly diluted by the partisan, elite-vetted propaganda of “Vote Blue No Matter Who.” Activists were persuaded that the structural machinery of imperialism belonged entirely to one party, and that electing a charismatic, well-intentioned alternative would reverse the empire’s course.

When the opposition party swept into Congress in 2006 and Barack Obama won the presidency in 2008, the movement prematurely declared victory and went home. They mistook a change in personnel for a change in systemic architecture. As the French philosopher Jacques Ellul noted in his seminal work, Propaganda: The Formation of Men’s Attitudes, “Propaganda ceases where simple dialogue begins.”

By accepting a scripted partisan dialogue, the movement allowed its revolutionary energy to be safely absorbed back into the status quo.

Movements aimed at breaking the stranglehold of modern oligarchy will continue to fracture and fail so long as they fall for the spectacle of the benevolent leader. Before a populace can successfully challenge power, it must first develop the psychological fortitude to see past the crown, and the ballot box, to recognize that the system itself is the adversary, not just the advisors surrounding it.