Dorothy Lennon

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Helen Olivieri's avatar
Helen Olivieri
1d

I’m not sure we can say revolutionaries were hoodwinked by a benevolent leader during the French Revolution though. No one had time to hoodwink anyone, it was a very different dynamic where the sheer bloody momentum of rooting out ‘traitors’ outstripped its purpose, driven by fear of the very phenomenon discussed in this essay. Even charisma and popularity with the mob became suspect in the end!

The same can be said of the English Civil War that preceded it. They beheaded the king but Cromwell didn’t know how to fill the vacuum.

The problem is not the charismatic leader of conservative forces anymore.

The problem is not knowing exactly what alternative future any revolution is working towards, and how to implement it, or else being completely inflexible about what is to be implemented for fear of return of the ‘old days’, and an intolerance for short term failure in trying to implement a better system

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Al Ronzoni's avatar
Al Ronzoni
4d

"If there is no struggle there is no progress... Power concedes nothing without a demand. It never did and it never will. Find out just what any people will quietly submit to and you have found out the exact measure of injustice and wrong which will be imposed upon them, and these will continue till they are resisted with either words or blows, or with both." (Frederick Douglass)

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