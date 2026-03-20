Dorothy Lennon

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Kate's avatar
Kate
2d

What a great post to remember the courage of the Dixie Chicks to speak up against evil.

Such time is now.

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Castello's avatar
Castello
2d

This was so Bushcheney BS! The “left” media went right along with it.

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