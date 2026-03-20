Today marks the anniversary of one of the worst war crimes committed by the United States: The Iraq War. The American people, fed an unending diet of lies from the Bush administration and war propaganda from the military-industrial complex funded media, were brainwashed into believing Saddam Hussein was an imminent threat. Before the first bombs fell, over 72% of the American public supported the invasion and occupation. Not everyone was fooled by dubious claims of “weapons of mass destruction.” Prior to the war, country music band The Dixie Chicks (later renamed The Chicks), voiced their opposition to the conflict. Backlash to their comments would be swift and severe. The reverberations are still felt today.

It began on March 10, 2003 when the group played to a packed audience at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London. Lead singer Natalie Maines told the crowd, "Just so you know, we’re on the good side with y’all. We do not want this war, this violence, and we’re ashamed that the President of the United States is from Texas." The attendees roared in approval. International support for the Iraq War was low. Back home, the comments sparked backlash from their conservative fanbase and outrage from the broader public. Within 48 hours, the band went from being one of the biggest acts to total outcasts.

Cumulus Media and Cox Radio removed the Dixie Chicks’ music from over 400 stations. Their current #1 hit at the time, "Travelin' Soldier," plummeted off the charts in a single week. The same stations that cancelled them organized rallies where former fans came to have their Dixie Chicks records steamrolled and bulldozed.

The backlash to the group was not only economic and professional, it became dangerously personal. Before a 2003 show in Dallas, the band received a specific death threat that included a time, location, and weapon. Natalie Maines had to be escorted to and from the stage by police sharpshooters and secret service-level security. Maines eventually had to move out of her home in Austin, Texas, because she no longer felt safe living in a location known to the public.

All of this forced the band into hiatus. The country music industry, aware of the threats and loss of commercial success, refused to rally to their defense. An example of this was seen at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2003. Due to the backlash, the Dixie Chicks were unable to attend the award ceremony. When their name was displayed for an award they had been nominated for, the crowd rained boos down on them.

Did all of this deter the Dixie Chicks? No. In 2006 when they reemerged, the American public was now opposed to the Iraq War. Their first single out of hiatus was entitled, “Not Ready to Make Nice.” Although there is no mention of Iraq, it is clear the group refuses to backdown on their original comments about the conflict in the Middle East…

“I'm not ready to make nice,

I'm not ready to back down,

I'm still mad as hell

And I don't have time

To go round and round and round

It's too late to make it right

I probably wouldn't if I could

Cause I'm mad as hell

Can't bring myself to do what it is

You think I should”

It wasn’t just in their music they voiced an unapologetic attitude. In a 2007 interview with “60 Minutes’” Steve Kroft, Natalie Maines refused to ask for forgiveness for her comments about the Iraq War and President Bush.

Steve Kroft: "Are you sorry about your London comments?"

Natalie Maines: "Sorry about what? Sorry about not wanting to go to war? And not wanting people to die?"

Kroft: "You'd do it again?"

Maines: "No. Yeah, I’ve said so much worse than that, I’m telling you [laughs]."

In 2007, the Dixie Chicks won several Grammy awards and had their anti-war advocacy validated by their musical peers. As Maines told the audience, "I think people are using their freedom of speech here tonight with all of these awards. We get the message... I'm very humbled. I think people were using their voice the same way this loudmouth did."

Since the attempt to cancel the Dixie Chicks, other musicians have been told not to speak out against the evils of imperialism and war. Taylor Swift recounted a story about being warned about getting too political or risk facing the same fate as the Dixie Chicks. As President Trump bombs Iran and prepares a possible ground invasion, one notices a dearth of mainstream artists speaking out against the conflict. The industry's current caution is a testament to the lingering effects of the treatment of the Dixie Chicks

Our liberation from imperialism, war, and empire will not come about from anyone singing or strumming a guitar. Still, if we are to build any anti-war movement, we will need music. That music will come from courageous musicians like the Dixie Chicks.