The USS Liberty, the McCain Legacy, and the Truth We Buried
On the anniversary of the USS Liberty attack, we must not forget the role of the McCain family in covering up an investigation.
The annals of Cold War history are replete with convenient amnesias, yet few geopolitical anomalies remain as stubbornly radioactive as the June 8, 1967 attack on the USS Liberty. Amidst the blinding dust of the Six-Day War, Israeli warplanes and torpedo boats launched a relentless, hours-long assault on an unescorted American technical research ship cruising in international waters off the Sinai Peninsula. The geopolitical shockwave was immediate; the official closure, suspiciously swift. While the Israeli government offered profound condolences for what it termed a tragic case of misidentification, the architectural scaffolding of the subsequent American investigation suggests a far more cynical calculus. It is an episode where geopolitical strategy collides violently with military honor, illustrating how the truth is often the first casualty when imperial alliances are forged.
The human toll was devastating: 34 American servicemen killed and more than 170 wounded. Yet, the bureaucratic response under President Lyndon B. Johnson and Defense Secretary Robert McNamara was one of rapid damage control rather than rigorous judicial inquiry. The Naval Court of Inquiry was swiftly assembled to investigate the catastrophe, ultimately rubber-stamping the narrative of a tragic accident. As the political theorist Hannah Arendt once observed, “The trouble with lying and deceiving is that their efficiency depends entirely upon a clear notion of the truth which the liar and deceiver wishes to hide.” This calculated suppression of reality defined the rapid bureaucratic pivot that followed the attack.
At the epicenter of this official reckoning was Admiral John S. McCain Jr., commander of U.S. Naval Forces in Europe and father of the late Senator John McCain. Decades later, the integrity of that investigation collapsed from within. Captain Ward Boston, the chief counsel to the Court of Inquiry, broke his silence with a damning recantation. Boston admitted that the commission was operating under strict executive mandates to find the attack accidental, explicitly stating that Admiral McCain had been pressured to participate in a systematic cover-up of a deliberate Israeli assault.
This skepticism was not confined to a single disgruntled attorney; it echoed through the highest echelons of the American intelligence apparatus. Richard Helms, the Director of Central Intelligence at the time, steadfastly maintained that the attack was intentional. Secretary of State Dean Rusk echoed this conviction, as did Clark Clifford, a towering Washington institutionalist and fierce defender of Israel, who nevertheless concluded that the assault was no accident. The consensus among those closest to the classified briefings was clear: The Liberty had been targeted by design.
How, then, do we reconcile this historical grievance with the legacy of the late Senator John McCain? Sins of the father cannot, by any metric of justice, be visited upon the son. Senator McCain bears no moral culpability for the compromised investigation of 1967. However, accountability is dynamic. Throughout his long legislative career, McCain repeatedly used his immense political capital to dismiss and stonewall the desperate pleas of USS Liberty survivors seeking a fresh, transparent investigation.
For a statesman who masterfully cultivated the persona of the “Maverick,” a fierce champion of the military veteran and a guardian of institutional honor, this refusal represents a profound moral failure. In choosing to shield a sensitive diplomatic alliance and accommodate powerful lobbying forces like AIPAC over the fractured lives of American sailors, McCain engaged in the very hypocrisy he routinely denounced.
The tragedy of the USS Liberty remains an open wound, proving that when statecraft demands a sacrifice, the truth is often buried deepest. Yet, decades of official silence have not entirely extinguished the demands for justice. In a notable break from generations of congressional deference, Representative Thomas Massie has stepped forward to challenge this historical erasure, announcing plans to formally honor the survivors of the USS Liberty, a gesture that finally offers institutional recognition to the veterans who were for so long sacrificed on the altar of geopolitical expediency.
Why are Israel-first U.S. officials a threat to the United States and Americans?
Lyman Lemnitzer was a United States Army general, and Robert McNamara was an American businessman and government official who served as the eighth United States Secretary of Defense from 1961 to 1968 under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson at the height of the Cold War.
The two of them planned and proposed a false flag attack, Operation Northwoods in 1962, on American soil. That operation had obvious similarities to the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty. President John F. Kennedy explicitly rejected Operation Northwoods, a scheme designed to manufacture pretexts for a U.S. military intervention in Cuba.
Both men were investigated at times for their strong pro-Israel stance, connections, also deeply connected to the attack, either through command, rescue, and then cover-up of the U.S.S. Liberty in 1967. Some historians suspected them of links to the JFK assassination. JFK shut them down, and then the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty happened under Lyndon B. Johnson.
A post-interview leak revealing that it was Johnson himself who had briefed the media about the attack on the Liberty alarmed the Israeli Embassy in Washington and its friends in the major Zionist organizations, who intimated that Johnson’s Newsweek briefing “practically amounted to blood libel. They threatened the President of the United States with ‘blood libel’—and that would end his political career.
Lyman Lemnitzer
General Lyman Lemnitzer was the Commander in Chief of U.S. Forces in Europe (CINCEUR) and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) at the time of the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the intelligence-gathering vessel U.S.S. Liberty. His command was directly involved in the final hours leading up to the incident, as military officials worked to manage the deployment of the Liberty closer to the volatile Sinai Peninsula.
Sources highlighted by SourceWatch and opinion pieces in The Daily Sabah assert that prior to the Kennedy assassination, Lemnitzer was implicated in investigations regarding a "pro-Israel" or extreme right-wing hardliner clique within the Pentagon.
Counter-Insurgency Study: In 1962, while Lemnitzer was serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, his staff was involved in assessing the "Agrimetro" plan for Thailand, which was explicitly noted in official documents as being a system "not unlike the Israeli system" of agricultural village security, which was under study by the U.S. and Israel for border protection.
Analysts have implicated Lemnitzer in investigations into pro-Israel hardliner connections within the Department of Defense during the early 1960s, according to SourceWatch. These theories suggest a group of officials with aligned interests, which some researchers, as reported by Daily Sabah, believe was part of a broader "deep state" influence around the time of the JFK assassination.
Operational Stance: As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1960–1962) and later as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (1963–1966), Lemnitzer was a top-level decision-maker during periods of increasing, yet cautious, U.S.-Israeli alignment, notes Cambridge Core.
Robert McNamara
As Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara oversaw the U.S. government's response to the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. His involvement remains highly controversial, centering on allegations that he ordered rescue planes recalled during the attack and suppressed evidence to enforce a "mistaken identity" cover-up.
During the height of the Israeli attack, U.S. Navy commanders launched fighters and bombers from the carriers USS America and USS Saratoga. However, these rescue aircraft were recalled to their carriers before they could reach the ship. Multiple military officials have placed the responsibility for this order directly on McNamara.
Following the Israeli attack on the U.S. ship in 1967, Admiral Ward Boston and others argued that McNamara and President Lyndon Johnson pressured investigators to declare the attack a "mistaken identity" despite much evidence suggesting otherwise.
Following the attack, the Johnson administration convened a Naval Board of Inquiry. In a 2003 sworn affidavit, the board's chief counsel, retired Navy Captain Ward Boston, alleged that McNamara and the White House ordered investigators to conclude the assault was a case of "mistaken identity," despite overwhelming evidence that the attack was deliberate.
The information about the false-flag Operation Northwoods wasn't publicly known until years later, when it was included in a release of the JFK assassination files, reportedly by error.
thank you for this. I appreciate you and your clear perspective.