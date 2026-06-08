Dorothy Lennon

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Lisa Wallace
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Why are Israel-first U.S. officials a threat to the United States and Americans?

Lyman Lemnitzer was a United States Army general, and Robert McNamara was an American businessman and government official who served as the eighth United States Secretary of Defense from 1961 to 1968 under presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson at the height of the Cold War.

The two of them planned and proposed a false flag attack, Operation Northwoods in 1962, on American soil. That operation had obvious similarities to the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty. President John F. Kennedy explicitly rejected Operation Northwoods, a scheme designed to manufacture pretexts for a U.S. military intervention in Cuba.

Both men were investigated at times for their strong pro-Israel stance, connections, also deeply connected to the attack, either through command, rescue, and then cover-up of the U.S.S. Liberty in 1967. Some historians suspected them of links to the JFK assassination. JFK shut them down, and then the attack on the U.S.S. Liberty happened under Lyndon B. Johnson. 

A post-interview leak revealing that it was Johnson himself who had briefed the media about the attack on the Liberty alarmed the Israeli Embassy in Washington and its friends in the major Zionist organizations, who intimated that Johnson’s Newsweek briefing “practically amounted to blood libel. They threatened the President of the United States with ‘blood libel’—and that would end his political career. 

Lyman Lemnitzer

General Lyman Lemnitzer was the Commander in Chief of U.S. Forces in Europe (CINCEUR) and the Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) at the time of the June 8, 1967, Israeli attack on the intelligence-gathering vessel U.S.S. Liberty. His command was directly involved in the final hours leading up to the incident, as military officials worked to manage the deployment of the Liberty closer to the volatile Sinai Peninsula.

Sources highlighted by SourceWatch and opinion pieces in The Daily Sabah assert that prior to the Kennedy assassination, Lemnitzer was implicated in investigations regarding a "pro-Israel" or extreme right-wing hardliner clique within the Pentagon.

Counter-Insurgency Study: In 1962, while Lemnitzer was serving as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, his staff was involved in assessing the "Agrimetro" plan for Thailand, which was explicitly noted in official documents as being a system "not unlike the Israeli system" of agricultural village security, which was under study by the U.S. and Israel for border protection.

Analysts have implicated Lemnitzer in investigations into pro-Israel hardliner connections within the Department of Defense during the early 1960s, according to SourceWatch. These theories suggest a group of officials with aligned interests, which some researchers, as reported by Daily Sabah, believe was part of a broader "deep state" influence around the time of the JFK assassination.

Operational Stance: As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (1960–1962) and later as Supreme Allied Commander Europe (1963–1966), Lemnitzer was a top-level decision-maker during periods of increasing, yet cautious, U.S.-Israeli alignment, notes Cambridge Core.

Robert McNamara

As Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara oversaw the U.S. government's response to the 1967 Israeli attack on the USS Liberty. His involvement remains highly controversial, centering on allegations that he ordered rescue planes recalled during the attack and suppressed evidence to enforce a "mistaken identity" cover-up.

During the height of the Israeli attack, U.S. Navy commanders launched fighters and bombers from the carriers USS America and USS Saratoga. However, these rescue aircraft were recalled to their carriers before they could reach the ship. Multiple military officials have placed the responsibility for this order directly on McNamara.

Following the Israeli attack on the U.S. ship in 1967, Admiral Ward Boston and others argued that McNamara and President Lyndon Johnson pressured investigators to declare the attack a "mistaken identity" despite much evidence suggesting otherwise.

Following the attack, the Johnson administration convened a Naval Board of Inquiry. In a 2003 sworn affidavit, the board's chief counsel, retired Navy Captain Ward Boston, alleged that McNamara and the White House ordered investigators to conclude the assault was a case of "mistaken identity," despite overwhelming evidence that the attack was deliberate.

The information about the false-flag Operation Northwoods wasn't publicly known until years later, when it was included in a release of the JFK assassination files, reportedly by error.

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Lynn Abate-Johnson's avatar
Lynn Abate-Johnson
2d

thank you for this. I appreciate you and your clear perspective.

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