Panjandrum
1d

"Never to be oneself, but never to be alienated: To enter from the outside into the form of the other.” is a great observation and is likely the origin of the truism that what we are actually often defending is our conditioning not our beliefs. As a result, dissidents, critical thinkers and conspiracy theorists often hit the converse as was pointed out by the great Thomas Sowell “when you want to help someone, you tell them the truth; when you want to help yourself, you tell them what they want to hear”

Geoffrey Robertson
1d

🎯 Indeed, ask people about the last book they read, and the majority will tell you that they read, but mostly on their screens.

