The oligarchs have a vested interest in your ignorance. They don’t want a public of autodidacts or those capable of critical thinking. Instead, they want a population of passive consumers who feast on a diet of their curated media propaganda. Judging by the state of modern discourse, their investment is paying off beautifully.

The French philosopher, Jean Baudrillard broke down the media world the oligarchs created. He claimed in our image dominated world, individuality doesn’t exist. People are units reflecting whatever is happening in the media, their only purpose is to consume images and signs. As he wrote, "Never to be oneself, but never to be alienated: To enter from the outside into the form of the other.”

In this new universe, something is real only if it can be reproduced endlessly, and what is singular or unable to be shared does not exist. People are now measured by the extent of their involvement in the flow of the oligarch’s media messages. “Whoever is underexposed to the media is desocialized or virtually asocial,” Baudrillard explained, and the flow of these messages is unquestioned as a good that increases meaning, just as the flow of capital is considered to increase welfare and happiness. As the French thinker observed, “We live in a world where there is more and more information, and less and less meaning.”

Modern society has been subtly re-engineered by an oligarchy that prioritizes passive watered-down media consumption over active intellectual engagement, effectively marginalizing those who refuse to plug into the mainstream narrative. This shift has resulted in a striking erosion of reading and intellectual engagement. One need only ask any American about the last book they read to witness the transition from a society of readers to a society of viewers. According to a study from YouGov, 40% of Americans did not read a single book last year.

To plug into the oligarchy’s media matrix is to talk the way they want us to, walk the way they want us to, and think the way they want us to. Only by leaving their oversaturated media market can we reclaim our individuality and organize to break the neoliberal system they’ve imposed on us all.