Dorothy Lennon

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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
8h

Yes, a controlled steam valve to ensure safe release of pressure so it doesn't build into anything that could possibly threaten the regime. People will go home patting themselves on the back, having had a good time and feeling righteous.

Unless you hit them with a general strike, absolutely nothing will change because you're enacting their orchestration

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César Noriega's avatar
César Noriega
5h

Dear “intellectual revolutionary,” what if many teenagers show up and get inspired by politics? You are so short sighted in your political fantasies and dreams that you don’t see any benefits in these efforts. These rallies are not meant to “frighten” anyone, where in the world did you read this? I’m going to the march on my wheelchair and with my dog. It’s as close as Americans get to be mutually supported, and it’s rare to see that display. It is all I know on how to petition the government. I don’t vote for Democrats, regardless of who is financing my marching. BTW I’m marching to stop: the Genocide, the Epstein War, fascism, and all of Trump’s policies.

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