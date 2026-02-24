The genocide in Gaza has produced an awakening on how Israel has exploited its relationship with the United States for decades. Nowhere is that awakening more prominent than within conservative circles. Leading the charge is former Fox News host and pundit Tucker Carlson. His criticisms of the Israeli government have produced backlash from figures and oligarchs in Republican Party precincts. His influence so great even President Trump has called Tucker to beg him to tone down his commentary on Israel.

Despite an admonishment from the president, Tucker shows no signs of slowing down in his vociferous condemnation of Israel and its war criminal leader, Benjamin Netanyahu. All of this led United States Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee inviting the political commentator to travel to Israel for a conversation about his issues with the Israeli government. Prior to the conversation and after the conversation with Huckabee, Tucker informed his audience he faced a bizarre set of circumstances. All of this leads one to ask, is Israel attempting to take out Tucker Carlson?

In preparation for the interview, Tucker reached out to the embassy, seeking a security detail to fortify his upcoming interview with Huckabee. However, that plea for protection was met with a cold, categorical rejection. The Israelis didn’t just decline; they washed their hands of the matter entirely, digging in behind a wall of bureaucracy. In their view, the safety of the sit-down was a burden they refused to carry. Tucker was forced to hire private security instead.

Seeking a high-stakes interview in a literal war zone, Tucker was met with immediate resistance when the embassy flatly rejected his requests for travel assistance. Forced to charter a private aircraft, his team faced a chilling brush with catastrophe when Israeli officials refused to acknowledge the flight’s identification, coldly declaring that the plane’s safety was of no concern to them. This bureaucratic indifference almost left Carlson’s team flying blind into a hair-trigger defense corridor where they risked being mistaken for an Iranian threat and blown out of the sky. It took a desperate, 11th-hour intervention from high-level Trump administration contacts to force the Israeli government’s hand; only after intense American pressure did they finally log the flight, narrowly averting what could have been a fatal mid-air disaster.

Following the conclusion of the interview, the situation took a bizarre turn when Tucker and his team were detained and interrogated by Israeli officials. The authorities pressed him for specific details regarding the discussion and demanded a clear explanation of his underlying intentions for visiting the country, creating a highly unusual and unsettling end to the assignment. The leftist intellectual Norman Finkelstein endured a similar situation back in 2008.

As a prominent voice within the MAGA movement and the broader conservative landscape, Tucker Carlson has played a pivotal role in shifting the traditional right-wing dialogue regarding foreign policy. For the first time, a significant segment of the conservative base is openly questioning the continued funding of Israel and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This awakening represents a major departure from long-standing party orthodoxy, leading some to speculate that those invested in maintaining the status quo, specifically interests aligned with Israel, would view Carlson as a primary target for neutralization. The recent events surrounding him suggest that such an effort to silence his influence may have already begun to manifest in dangerous ways.