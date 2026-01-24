Michael Parenti, the intellectual and political scientist, has passed away at the age of 92 surrounded by his family. “Now he is in what he used to refer to as ‘the great lecture hall in the sky,’” his son, Christian, reflected. Journalist and editor of the Grayzone, Max Blumenthal, broke the news of Parenti’s passing on social media.

When you are blessed with brilliance, as Parenti was, there are temptations to sell yourself in service to the oligarchs. Parenti never did. Instead, he spent his years using his body and mind to challenge the neoliberal and imperialist forces that commodify everyone and everything. As he wrote, “The live green earth is transformed into dead gold bricks, with luxury items for the few and toxic slag heaps for the many. The glittering mansion overlooks a vast sprawl of shanty towns, wherein a desperate, demoralized humanity is kept in line with drugs, television, and armed force.”

His books, “Blackshirts and Reds,” “Inventing Reality,” “The Assassination of Julius Caesar,” and many others offered an antidote to the indoctrination Americans are subjected to from the oligarch’s corporate media networks. Despite being frozen off the media networks, Parenti attracted a large audience/following whenever he wrote or spoke. He used his analytical mind to dissect the nature and psychology of the American empire.

Parenti warned us that all empires, including the United States, throughout history attempt to be seen as virtuous and noble. He frequently quoted Edward Gibbon and his classic, “History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.” Gibbon wrote, “The obedience of the Roman world was uniform, voluntary and permanent. The vanquished nations blended into one great people. They resigned the hope, nay, the wish of resuming their independence. The vast Roman Empire was governed by absolute power under the guidance of virtue and wisdom.”



Like the Romans before them, the American empire also paints its actions as well-intentioned under the guise of American exceptionalism. Unlike the empires of the past, America has successfully deployed its propaganda systems in media and education to convince the public their own government isn’t the empress of the world. Imperialists in the media create the illusion for its citizens to live in. As one Bush insider told journalist Ron Suskind, “We’re an empire now. When we react, we create our own reality.” Again, this is why Parenti was never allowed to appear on any media networks: He would destroy the illusion the American public was living under.

Despite their attempt to appear virtuous, Parenti still said the American empire operated to drain the wealth of other nations in order to grow the net worth of the oligarchs. He wrote, “Official Washington cannot tell the American people that the real purpose of its gargantuan military expenditures and belligerent interventions is to make the world safe for General Motors, General Electric, General Dynamics, and all the other generals.”

The result of the imperialism conducted by America and its European allies is a poorer world and a wealthier oligarchy. Parenti explained, “We are asked to believe that it always existed, that poor countries are poor because their lands have always been infertile or their people unproductive. In fact, the lands of Asia, Africa, and Latin America have long produced great treasures of foods, minerals, and other natural resources. That is why Europeans went through so much trouble to steal and plunder them. One does not go to poor places for self-enrichment. The Third World is rich. Only its people are poor—and it is because of the pillage they have endured.”

Parenti, like a modern-day Cassandra, tried to warn us of the dangerous trajectory of neoliberalism, imperialism, and empire. The neoliberals and sycophants for oligarchy mocked his analysis. That is why he tried to educate the public with the hope they would organize and form class coalitions to throw off the shackles the oligarchy had placed upon them.

As he told the propagandized populace, “You will have no sensation of a leash around your neck if you sit by the peg. It is only when you stray that you feel the restraining tug.” Many now feel that tug, and recognize the leash, thanks to the brilliance of Michael Parenti.

Rest in Power.