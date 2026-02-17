Reverend Jesse Jackson has passed away at the age of 84. The iconic civil rights figure stood shoulder to shoulder with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement in the fight against systemic racism. Years after the death of Dr. King, and believing that the Democratic Party must be pushed to address the needs of the working class, Jackson launched two insurgent bids for the presidency: One in 1984 and the other in 1988. The man who reminded black Americans and those oppressed/degraded that they were somebody, leaves behind a complicated legacy. This analysis is not intended to dissect Jackson’s life or his political achievements. It is intended to pull an important lesson from Jesse Jackson’s presidential campaigns: Organizing within the Democratic Party is a dead end when it comes to building class coalitions and pushing back on the neoliberalism the party trumpets.

In his final presidential bid, Jackson’s populist campaign was closing in on the nomination. The neoliberals and oligarchs who funded the Democratic Party became alarmed. E.J. Dionne, then reporting for the “New York Times”, captured the sense of dread, “White Democratic leaders who do not support Mr. Jackson admitted they were in a quandary, wondering how to confront the growing movement toward Mr. Jackson without appearing to be racist and without alienating the large core of activists, including many white liberals, that he has attracted…Around Washington, the words used by leading white Democrats to describe their party’s situation included crisis, disarray, disaster, consternation, mess, and wacky. ‘You’ve never heard a sense of panic sweep the party as it has in the last few days,’ said David Garth, an adviser to Senator Albert Gore Jr. of Tennessee. Mr. Garth predicted that ‘the anti-Jackson constituency, when the reality of his becoming President seeps in, may be a much bigger constituency than there is out there right now.’”

Covert plans were being drawn up to draft then-New York Governor Mario Cuomo to run for the nomination. According to journalist Ryan Grim, there were plans to have Cuomo challenge Jackson at the Democratic Convention. Some suggested Cuomo be nominated at an alternative convention if Jackson successfully captured the Democratic nomination. To the relief of the oligarchs of the day, then-Massachusetts Governor Michael Dukakis defeated Jackson in the primaries. Dukakis would go on to suffer an electoral blowout in the general election.

Decades later, a Jackson acolyte, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders would attempt to win the Democratic nomination for president in 2016 and 2020 by running on a similar platform to his political hero. As revealed by the release of emails between Democratic National Committee party members, the donors and neoliberals within the Democratic Party placed their thumb on the scale to prevent the democratic socialist politician from winning the nomination. Both Jackson and Sanders, after being robbed of victory, would encourage their supporters and constituents to follow the path of working within the structure of the party to bring about their vision. This is a foolhardy approach.

As we have seen, the Democratic Party views class conscious movements as a virus. When they enter their primaries and caucuses, the party expels them by any means necessary. For those arguing we must expend our time and energy into transforming the Democrats into a working class political party might as well be spending their time transforming the Mafia into a direct aid organization. Both were not set up to function as beneficiaries to working men and women. The Democratic Party was established to kill class coalitions and third parties and serve the oligarchic class.

As Malcolm X warned us about the Democrats decades ago, “You put the Democrats first and the Democrats put you last.” It is time for us to put class conscious movements first. It is time for us to put building viable movements to challenge neoliberalism first. It is time for us to put the creation of a viable third political party first. We can do all of the aforementioned by turning our back on the two corporate parties that put us last.