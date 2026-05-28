With the upcoming California jungle primary and many looking to write-in Green Party candidate Butch Ware, some have asked a fundamental question: If an anti-oligarchy alternative actually looked poised to win a key election, would the ruling oligarchs simply rig the vote?

Mainstream analysts dismiss such thoughts as paranoid fantasy. But for anyone who studies the mechanics of power, it is a deeply serious inquiry. The state-corporate apparatus typically deploys its favorite weapon long before election day: co-optation and internal subversion. It is far cleaner to fracture an insurgent party from within using infiltrators than it is to risk the systemic crisis of a visibly stolen election.

But if infiltration failed and a Green candidate stood on the cusp of power, would the oligarchs deploy their resources to actually rig the vote? The short answer is yes. We know this because they have already done it on a smaller scale.

To understand how power behaves at the macro-level, we must look at how it defends itself at the micro-level. We have a pristine, damning case study from Pennsylvania’s 197th State House district. In 2017, a special election arose. Cheri Honkala, a legendary Philadelphia-based anti-poverty organizer and the 2012 Green Party Vice Presidential nominee, ran a fierce campaign as a write-in candidate. Armed with massive local name recognition, Honkala was on the verge of a historic grassroots victory. Then, the machinery of the status quo turned its gears.

Honkala lost to Democratic write-in candidate Emilio Vazquez. However, the anomalies were so flagrant they triggered a massive federal lawsuit and subsequent criminal investigations by both the Philadelphia District Attorney and the Pennsylvania Attorney General.

The evidence unearthed read like a textbook manual on Tammany Hall-style corruption. The Honkala campaign documented a coordinated effort of institutional deception: Democratic poll workers setting up deceptive tables outside polling places to mimic official voter sign-in stations; Democratic ward leaders physically handling voting machines; and election workers interrogating voters about their choices before letting them cast ballots. Most damningly, the state’s investigation ultimately led to criminal charges and convictions for multiple election board officials involved in the fraud. Yet, the systemic damage was done, and the machine’s chosen candidate was sworn into office anyway.

If a local Democratic committee is willing to engage in blatant, criminally prosecuted fraud to protect a single, low-level state representative seat, what would the oligarchic apparatus do when national power is on the line?

If a Green Party candidate threatening the military-industrial complex bypassed the usual barriers, like media blackouts and aggressive ballot-access lawsuits, the tactics of Philadelphia would simply scale up. We would see weaponized intelligence leaks, engineered economic panics, and strategic “administrative irregularities” in key precincts to alter the outcome.

The oligarchy fears the rise of a strong alternative party because it represents a break from the corporate duopoly. To believe they wouldn’t rig a vote to stop it is to misunderstand the very nature of power. Honkala’s fight wasn’t an isolated incident; it was a warning flare.