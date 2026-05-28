Dorothy Lennon

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Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
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The only way not to lose a rigged game is not to play. When the ruling classes exempt themselves from the "Laws' they expect us to live by, there is tyranny. The political, financial and military complexes have become one interwoven system of corporate fascism based on lies and deceit. It is more vulnerable than people think, as it requires our continued co-operation for it to maintain its illusion of legitimacy.

When we choose to stop playing the game we dissolve the facade of presumed authority over us.

To destroy a lie, live the truth.

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Thor Swayze's avatar
Thor Swayze
1d

F… Jill Stein, F… The #GoNoWhereGreenParty!…

From 2020…

Are the Greens a real alternative? Jill Stein made that argument difficult on June 6, when she urged California voters to support Bernie Sanders. By running as a Democrat, Sanders has lent credibility to the rotten two-party system. Now Stein’s call has thrown her claim to independence out the window.

https://www.leftvoice.org/is-the-green-party-the-next-step-for-socialists/

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