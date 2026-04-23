Tomorrow, millions will flock to theatres to see the biopic on the iconic musician Michael Jackson. More than a decade after his horrific death, Jackson’s talent and fame continue to eclipse several public figures who presently occupy the spotlight. Throughout his time in the public arena, Jackson was labeled many things: The King of Pop, The Gloved One, “Wacko Jacko,” and The Recluse. There is one label that escapes Jackson. One that shouldn’t. That label is curtain puller. Before his death, Jackson pulled the curtain back on the oligarchy’s control of the music industry and the predatory way they handle the talent signed to their labels.

In 2002, Jackson lashed out at Tommy Mottola, then-chairman of Sony Music. At an event in London, Jackson stood in front of a crowd of fans and explicitly stated, "Tommy Mottola is a devil." He went on to describe Mottola as "mean," "evil," and a "horrible human being," alleging that Mottola had mistreated and "monitored" Mariah Carey (Mottola's ex-wife).

At a separate rally, Jackson told the crowd, "The record companies really do conspire against their artists... Sony, Tommy Mottola...he is a mean, he's a racist, and he's very, very, very devilish." Jackson believed Sony was intentionally sabotaging the Invincible album so they could force him to sell his 50% share of the Sony/ATV Music Publishing catalog (which included the Beatles' songs).

After Jackson became a curtain puller, prior allegations of child molestation began to surface against him. An allegation from 1993 by Jordan Chandler was re-examined. Behind the accusation was an attempt by Chandler’s family to shake down Jackson. Jackson’s private investigator, Anthony Pellicano, obtained a recorded phone conversation between Jordan’s father, Evan Chandler, and his stepfather, David Schwartz. In the recording, Evan Chandler made several statements that suggested a financial motive over a concern for his son’s welfare. Evan was recorded saying, "If I go through with this, I win big-time. There's no way I lose. I will get everything I want and they will be destroyed forever."

He explicitly mentioned that the "plan" was designed to get money to pursue a screenwriting career and "destroy" Jackson if he didn't pay. Jackson eventually settled the case for $23 million. He later stated he only settled to end the media circus so he could continue his tour, but many critics viewed the payment as a "payoff," while supporters viewed it as the successful end of a shakedown.

In 2005, Jackson was placed on trial for accusations, again, related to child molestation. As the trial unfolded, the defense, led by Thomas Mesereau, successfully painted the accuser’s mother, Janet Arvizo, as a serial opportunist. The defense showed that the Arvizo family had a history of filing lawsuits against major companies (like J.C. Penney) for money. Prosecutors tried to claim Jackson held the family captive, but the defense provided evidence that the family was seen enjoying the amenities of Jackson’s Neverland Park and luxury hotels during the "captivity" period. Prosecutors also alleged that Jackson had a "pattern" of abuse, citing then-child actor Macaulay Culkin as one of his potential past victims. Culkin denied the allegations and testified in defense of Jackson at his trial. The jury found Jackson not guilty on all counts. Jurors later noted in interviews that they found the mother’s testimony unreliable and financially motivated.

After surviving his 2005 trial, Jackson began plotting a comeback tour. Sadly, those plans were cut short. On June 25, 2009, Michael Jackson died from a lethal combination of drugs in his system given to him by his personal physician Dr. Conrad Murray. In 2011, Murray was charged and convicted of involuntary manslaughter. Dr. Murray was sentenced to four years in prison, though he was released after serving approximately two years due to California state sentencing laws and good behavior.

Several members of the Jackson family, including his daughter Paris and sister La Toya, have publicly expressed their belief that there were deeper conspiracies involving AEG Live (the promoters of his "This Is It" tour) or other entities, though these claims were never proven in criminal court. In 2013, the Jackson family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against AEG Live, claiming the company was responsible for hiring Murray. However, a jury found that while AEG did hire Murray, he was not "unfit or incompetent" for the specific job he was hired to do, and therefore AEG was not liable for the singer's death.

Following Jackson’s passing, his estate executors (John Branca and John McClain) ultimately sold most of the catalog Jackson owned back to Sony in a series of massive deals to clear his debts and provide for his children. In the end, Sony got what they wanted.

Jackson is credited for his talent. He is not credited for his bravery. He exposed the tentacles the oligarchy extends into the music industry. For that, he was demonized and smeared. Even in death, this aspect of his legacy is repressed. It is up to us to keep it alive.