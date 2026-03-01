The strikes on Iran conducted by the United States and Israel are the latest sign we are ruled by callous and psychopathic madmen who are speeding up the collapse of the American empire. Despite zero evidence of an Iranian nuclear weapons program and decades of evidence of failed American imperialism in the Middle East, the Trump administration has made it a policy to implement another regime change war rather than using the resources of America to provide the United States citizenry healthcare, universal basic income, guaranteed housing, and the tools to unionize.

Other presidents at least acknowledged the path to military adventurism creates a poorer life for Americans. In 1953, then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower spoke to the American Society of Newspaper Editors and told them the following, “This world in arms is not spending money alone. It is spending the sweat of its laborers, the genius of its scientists, the hopes of its children. The cost of one modern heavy bomber is this: A modern brick school in more than 30 cities. It is two electric power plants, each serving a town of 60,000 population. It is two fine, fully equipped hospitals. It is some 50 miles of concrete highway. We pay for a single fighter plane with a half million bushels of wheat. We pay for a single destroyer with new homes that could have housed more than 8,000 people. This, I repeat, is the best way of life to be found on the road the world has been taking. This is not a way of life at all, in any true sense. Under the cloud of threatening war, it is humanity hanging from a cross of iron.”

Despite such lofty rhetoric, a few prophetic voices tried to warn us decades ago the dangers of having madmen rule over us. The social critic Lewis Mumford, at the height of the Cold War, warned his fellow countrymen and women, “We in America are living among madmen. Madmen govern our affairs in the name of order and security… Without a public mandate of any kind, the madmen have taken it upon themselves to lead us by gradual stages to that final act of madness which may corrupt the face of the earth and blot out the nations of men, possibly put an end to all life on the planet itself… Why do we let the madmen go on with their game without raising our voices?..”

In the present, Mumford’s warning has fallen on deaf ears. We continue to be ruled by madmen who put the quest for empire above humanity. The strikes on Iran are an attempt to prevent the rise of alternatives to American hegemony, such as BRICS, and halt the dropping of the dollar as the world reserve currency. Bombing Iran will accelerate this process. More nations, sensing the erratic tendencies of the American empire, will gravitate towards BRICS and dump the dollar. This will lead to a collapse of the empire within five to ten years.

When empires begin their descent into decay, they deploy their propaganda. As it becomes evident the American empire is collapsing, the oligarchs and the architects of empire will use their media conglomerates to convince Americans of the opposite. They will replay highlights of the glory days. They will filter the images and information Americans see to prevent panic.

As the dollar’s status wanes and the global community turns toward new alliances like BRICS, the domestic reality of crumbling infrastructure and social neglect becomes impossible to ignore. The propaganda of “glory days” may flicker on our screens, but it cannot heat a home or heal the sick. If we continue to follow these madmen down the path of military adventurism, we won’t just witness the collapse of an empire, we will find ourselves living in the ruins of a republic that forgot how to care for its own.