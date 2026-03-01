Dorothy Lennon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Max Mastellone's avatar
Max Mastellone
3d

I find it more accurate and helpful to say that it is the capitalist imperialist SYSTEM that prefers bombs to bread. Invoking the term “madmen” interposes individual psychopathology where it has little explanatory value. Abuse of nations, people and nature are a feature of capitalism, not a consequence of the idiosyncrasies of its practitioners. Capitalism relentlessly forges on regardless of the mental health of its principal agents.

Getting rid of “rich people” and “madmen” will not liberate us. Only ending capitalism can do that.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Saulat Nagi's avatar
Saulat Nagi
3d

All madness has method about it. Imperialism acts the way it is acting. As Rosa Luxemburg wrote “it's is not the product of one or two nations. It is a stage of ripness of capitalism where no country can escape it”. All American president pursued the identical policy. http://Trump.is doing it with a brazen face. He is crude, for he is a businessman and doesn't fall into niceties.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dorothy Lennon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture