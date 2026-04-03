Dorothy Lennon

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Jon Jeter
3d

Exrtraordinary reporting!

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1 reply by Dorothy Lennon
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NJDave
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Living thru the broad brush end of the American Empire and its authoritarian corporate state capitalism is a daily struggle against a monstrous multifaceted enemy. Reading this about Blondie exemplifies the wretchedness of a rotting system.

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