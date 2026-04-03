There was jubilation across legal and political precincts over President Trump’s decision to oust Pam Bondi from her role as Attorney General. Most cite her handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case as reason for her low approval amongst the American public. After Congress forced her hand in releasing the Epstein files, her Justice Department failed to comply with the law. The last time she publicly addressed the files at a congressional hearing, she lobbed personal insults, bizarrely mentioned the stock market, and refused to look at the survivors of Epstein’s horrific operation.

Despite negative reviews from her time as the Attorney General, most cite her as loyal to Trump. Upon closer examination of her career, it was clear her true loyalty was not with any political figure. It was with Israel.

During her tenure as Florida’s Attorney General (2011–2019), Bondi was a vocal and active supporter of Israel, focusing on legislative efforts to combat boycotts and fostering institutional partnerships between Florida and Israel. Bondi was a key proponent of Florida’s landmark anti-BDS (Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions) law. Signed in 2016, this legislation prohibited the state from investing in or contracting with companies that participate in boycotts against Israel. Bondi advocated for the law as a means to protect Florida’s economic interests and stand against what she characterized as discriminatory trade practices. She joined other Republican Attorneys General in various legal filings that supported Israel's right to defend itself or challenged federal policies she viewed as detrimental to the U.S.-Israel alliance.

Before her appointment to the Trump administration, her nomination was championed by the Heritage Foundation. The conservative think tank believed she would be the perfect vassal to carry out Project Esther. The Project is a strategic blueprint published by the Heritage Foundation on October 7, 2024. It seeks to dismantle what it calls the "Hamas Support Network" (HSN) in America. It advocates using federal laws, specifically FARA (Foreign Agents Registration Act) and RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act), to prosecute organizations like Jewish Voice for Peace and Students for Justice in Palestine. The plan calls for canceling visas and deporting foreign nationals involved in certain types of campus protests.

Once she took office, Bondi oversaw Department of Justice initiatives that align with Project Esther’s framework. This includes a heightened focus on investigating the funding of campus protests and utilizing executive orders, such as those signed in early 2025, to target "pro-jihadist" resident aliens for deportation, a key pillar of the Heritage blueprint. This McCarthyite playbook forced large-scale civil settlements with universities regarding their handling of Palestinian organizing on campus and the targeting of Palestinian organizers like Mahmoud Khalil.

Bondi’s defense of Israel included ignoring the horrific crimes of Israeli government officials or those connected to the government. An example of this was seen in the case of Tom Artiom Alexandrovich, the head of the Technological Defense Division at the Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD). Alexandrovich was arrested in early August 2025 as part of a multi-agency sting operation in Las Vegas conducted by the Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. He was charged with attempted luring of a child (specifically, soliciting what he believed was a 15-year-old girl) for sexual contact. Reports indicate he brought a condom to the meeting and planned to take the "decoy" to a Cirque du Soleil show. After his arrest, Alexandrovich posted a $10,000 bond and was released. He subsequently left the United States and returned to Israel before his scheduled court appearance. Bondi, with her extensive connections to Israel, never sought his extradition back to the states to face justice.

Perhaps Bondi’s most public defense of Israeli sex crimes may have involved Epstein. Independent reporting documents Epstein had extensive connections to Israeli intelligence. Mossad officer Ben-Menashe has alleged in interviews and books that Epstein and his partner Ghislaine Maxwell took over the Israeli "intelligence assets" and operations Ghislaine’s father Robert Maxwell had established. Ehud Barack, the former Israeli Prime Minister was a frequent visitor to Epstein’s New York townhouse. While Barak has admitted to visiting Epstein, he has consistently denied any knowledge of or involvement in Epstein's criminal activities, stating their relationship was strictly business-oriented. When former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta was asked why he gave Epstein a "sweetheart deal" in 2008 following a long-running investigation into his sexual abuse of minors, he reportedly told the Trump transition team that he was told Epstein "belonged to intelligence" and to leave it alone.

After repeated stonewalling by Bondi, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie and California Congressman Ro Khanna successfully passed legislation to force Bondi’s Department of Justice to release all classified material related to Epstein. While Bondi’s team did release some documents related to the Epstein affair, she held back thousands more in violation of the law passed by Congress. When she was confronted on this at a congressional hearing, she became irate and repeatedly tried to deflect.

Since her firing, Bondi has told confidants she plans to return to the private sector. One would not be surprised if she joined an organization or company that advocates for the genocidal policies of the Israeli government.

Bondi’s commitment to Israel above the law and the sovereignty of the United States is not an aberration. From AIPAC to Miriam Adelson, there are organizations, oligarchs, and political figures who use their power to demand America sacrifice its wealth and young men and women to achieve its political and economic objectives. Until they are exposed and stopped, money and blood will continue to be spent and spilled for Israel at the expense of the citizenry of the United States.