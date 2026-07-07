Dorothy Lennon

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Danny de Gracia's avatar
Danny de Gracia
5d

This is very true .... inherently, power requires a specific personality to exercise it.

"If you only notice human proceedings, you may observe that all who attain great power and riches, make use of either force or fraud; and what they have acquired either by deceit or violence"

-Niccolò Machiavelli

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Millard J Melnyk's avatar
Millard J Melnyk
4d

We need to recognize what we take as “power” is actually violent force and, secondarily, psycho-social competence to deceptively persuade people to tolerate violence, support it, even demand it.

What are people actually demanding when they insist that “leaders” rule them?

They’re demanding that violent people, mostly male, control them.

And then we need to come clean and admit how psychotic it is to construe “power” this way, as well as worse: how psychotic it is to have no clue whatsoever that it’s not the only way to construe power. Not even close.

What we call “morality” contradicts this, of course. But which has the power in our psyches? Hate them all you want, our admiration for even the most foul, demented, monstrously evil tyrants comes from a far deeper place than “should” and “should not”.

We prove what we resonate with, whether positively or negatively, by what captures our attention.

Few things capture attention like violence.

And that, in itself, is a symptom of psychosis.

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