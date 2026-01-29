Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rita Lucas's avatar
Rita Lucas
1d

If Alberta manages to successfully secede, they will come to regret it. I would personally love for Canada to absorb the Great Lakes states of Minnesota, Michigan and Wisconsin, along with any other states that might be fed up with this tyrannical regime.

Reply
Share
Susan Mercurio's avatar
Susan Mercurio
1d

Just what we need: more far-right extremists in our midst

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dorothy Lennon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture