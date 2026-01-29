The gaze of imperialists in the Trump administration has them looking to acquire Greenland and topple the Iranian government. "We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not...I would like to make a deal, you know, the easy way. But if we don't do it the easy way, we're going to do it the hard way," President Trump told reporters gathered at the White House. Separately, on Iran, President Trump announced, “It’s time to look for new leadership in Iran.”

These pronouncements may have been designed to distract the American public from the president attempting to fulfill another of his imperialist dreams: Conquering Canada. President Trump has stated his intention to absorb Canada into the United States saying, "The only thing that makes sense is for Canada to become our cherished 51st State. This would make all Tariffs, and everything else, totally disappear.” Now, it appears the administration is making plans to turn this into reality.

According to two separate reports, one in “The Financial Times” and the other in “Axios,” the White House allegedly met with Albertan separatists looking to secede from Canada. According to “The Financial Times,” “Leaders of the Alberta Prosperity Project, a group of far-right separatists who want the western province to become independent, met U.S. state department officials in Washington three times since April last year, according to people familiar with the talks. They are seeking another meeting next month with state and Treasury officials to ask for a $500bn credit facility to help bankroll the province if an independence referendum — yet to be called — is passed.” Jeff Rath, the legal counsel for the Alberta Prosperity Project, attended the meetings and expressed optimism about working with the United States. He told the media, “The U.S. is extremely enthusiastic about a free and independent Alberta.”

The United States may not wait for a ballot referendum to pass to push for an independent Alberta or absorb the new province into America. In a recent interview with Jack Posobiec, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant touted Alberta’s natural resources and emphasized they would be a “natural partner for the U.S.” Following the administration's aggressive posture toward Venezuela, analysts fear a similar playbook, bypassing local democratic processes in favor of resource acquisition, could be applied to the Albertan energy sector.

Another reason the United States may forgo a referendum could involve Canada’s turn to China for trade and economic assistance. President Trump made this concern public when he posted on social media, “If Governor Carney thinks he is going to make Canada a ‘Drop Off Port’ for China to send goods and products into the United States, he is sorely mistaken. China will eat Canada alive, completely devour it, including the destruction of their businesses, social fabric, and general way of life. If Canada makes a deal with China, it will immediately be hit with a 100% Tariff against all Canadian goods and products coming into the U.S.A. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The State Department’s National Security Strategy has also warned of allowing Canada to affiliate with China, “America First diplomacy seeks to rebalance global trade relationships. We have made clear to our allies that America’s current account deficit is unsustainable. We must encourage Europe, Japan, Korea, Australia, Canada, Mexico, and other prominent nations in adopting trade policies that help rebalance China’s economy toward household consumption, because Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East cannot alone absorb China’s enormous excess capacity. The exporting nations of Europe and Asia can also look to middle-income countries as a limited but growing market for their exports.”

After securing the 2024 election on a platform of ending "forever wars," Donald Trump has spent the first year of his second term pivoting toward a new brand of interventionism. This "Make Imperialism Great Again" doctrine shifts the focus to our own borders. By targeting Canada with expansionist policies and pressuring the domestic workforce, the administration appears less interested in peace and more focused on consolidating wealth for the oligarchy.