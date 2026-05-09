Dorothy Lennon

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Uncle Juan's avatar
Uncle Juan
May 11

Don’t forget… support Thomas Massie…

massiemoneybomb.com

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Gene Marx's avatar
Gene Marx
May 12

And just as tragic, another Mike Gravel would likely be taken out by the Duopoly before Election Day rolls around.

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