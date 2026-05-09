Next week marks the birthday of the late Senator Mike Gravel. As the philosopher Karl Popper explored in his classic work, The Open Society and its Enemies, most who seek political power are mediocre or can be susceptible to corruption. As Popper wrote, "[We must] organize our political institutions so that bad or incompetent rulers (whom we should try not to get, but whom we so easily might get all the same) cannot do too much damage." Popper’s description could describe the majority of the United States Senate in the present. It does not describe Gravel. The former Alaska politician, unlike his colleagues, did not find himself infected with the disease of careerism. He did not consider spouting party orthodoxy to place himself in line for a committee chairmanship or a cabinet post within a presidential administration. Instead, Gravel was only concerned with ending war and reuniting young Americans in combat overseas with their families.

When Gravel won his 1969 election to the Senate to represent Alaska, he wasted no time in throwing himself into the fray to end the ongoing Vietnam War. In 1971, the authority for the military draft was set to expire. President Richard Nixon and the Senate leadership sought to extend it for another two years. Gravel, a freshman senator from Alaska, waged a five-month-long "one-man filibuster" to prevent the extension. Eventually Nixon’s administration was forced to negotiate a deal with Gravel: They agreed to let the draft expire in 1973 in exchange for an extension through 1971.

During his filibuster attempts, Gravel was contacted by Daniel Ellsberg, who had leaked the Pentagon Papers (a secret history of the war). While other senators such as Frank Church avoided reading the papers into the congressional record, Gravel used his position to try and make these papers public. In June 1971, while the Nixon administration was suing the New York Times to stop them from publishing the leaked documents, Gravel staged a dramatic midnight session at the Subcommittee on Public Buildings and Grounds. Gravel read the papers aloud for hours until he was too exhausted to continue, then formally entered the remaining 4,100 pages into the subcommittee's permanent record.

As Gravel read the documents, he wept as the Pentagon Papers exposed decades of lies regarding America’s involvement in Vietnam. "People, human beings, are being killed as I speak to you tonight... Arms, arms are being severed, metal is crashing through human bodies because of a public policy this government [has made],” he said.

After submitting the Pentagon Papers into the congressional record, Gravel found himself on the receiving end of the Nixon administration’s legal wrath. They aggressively pursued a grand jury investigation into Gravel’s aides and the Beacon Press (which published the "Gravel Edition" of the papers). This led to the Supreme Court case Gravel v. United States (1972). While the Court ruled that Gravel himself was protected by the Constitution, it also ruled that his aides and the publisher were not, a move the Nixon Department of Justice celebrated as a victory for executive power.

As Nixon was brought down by scandal, Ronald Reagan quickly took the embattled Republican president’s place. The Reagan Revolution swept numerous Democrats out of power. Gravel was not immune from this phenomenon. He lost reelection to the Senate in the 1980 Democratic primary. Gravel, after leaving the Senate, found himself without employment. Reflecting on that time, he said, "I had lost my career. I lost my marriage. I was in the doldrums for ten years after my defeat” and "Nobody wanted to hire me for anything important. I felt like I was worthless. I didn't know what I could do." For most senators, their votes and obsequious loyalty to the oligarchy are an audition for lucrative opportunities following their service in Congress. Having never bowed down to the oligarchs or the military-industrial complex, Gravel found himself blackballed.

Decades later, and realizing the only way to promote the cause of direct democracy and opposition to the Iraq War, Gravel announced his intention to run for president in 2008. On stage, Gravel was unafraid to challenge the imperialist tendencies of his fellow candidates. At the first Democratic presidential debate, Gravel told his candidates the following, “I'll tell you, Joe [Biden], I'll tell you, Hillary, I'll tell you, Barack, and I'll tell you, John [Edwards]—you frighten me. You frighten me because your arrogance is so great that you think you can manage a war that is a total disaster.” Later in the debate, Gravel challenged then-Senator Barack Obama after he said nothing was off the table with respect to Iran:

Gravel: “When you have mainline candidates that turn around and say that there’s nothing off the table with respect to Iran, that’s code for using nukes, nuclear devices. I’m going to tell you: If I’m president of the United States, there will be no preemptive wars with nuclear devices. To my mind, it’s immoral, and it’s been immoral for the last 50 years as part of American foreign policy.”

(Gravel then turned his attention directly to Obama)

Gravel: “Tell me, Barack, who do you want to nuke?”

Obama: (Laughing) “I’m not planning on nuking anybody right now, Mike, I promise.”

Gravel: “Well, then, tell us! Will you take it off the table? That’s the point. Will you take the nuclear option off the table?”

The former Alaskan Senator’s consistent criticism of his fellow presidential candidates agitated the frontrunners to the point they conspired to keep him and other anti-war candidates such as then-Congressman Dennis Kucinich off the debate stage. Following a debate at the NAACP convention in Detroit, a "hot mic" captured a private conversation between then-New York Senator Hillary Clinton and former North Carolina Senator John Edwards:

Edwards: “We’ve got to cut the number [of candidates]... They’re not serious.”

Clinton: “We’ve got to figure out how to do that.”

Edwards: “I think it’s time for us to get together.”

Clinton: “I do, too.”

Gravel, along with Kucinich, soon found himself excluded from future debates. The anti-imperialist attempted another presidential campaign in 2020. Unfortunately he was excluded from the debate stage again. After four months, Gravel ended his final bid for president. In between campaigns for president, Gravel endorsed a ballot initiative in New York to create a citizens commission to investigate the 9/11 terrorist attacks and continued calling for the American empire to disband. Gravel passed away in 2021 at the age of 91.

As we look upon a modern Senate still populated by the very careerists Gravel frightened, his legacy stands as a lonely, jagged monolith. He was the man who chose the doldrums of obscurity over the comforts of complicity. In a world of politicians auditioning for the oligarchy, Gravel was a prophet shouting into the wind, reminding us that until we dismantle the machinery of empire, we are merely waiting for the next catastrophe that “mediocre rulers” Popper warned us about are too arrogant to prevent. The draft may have ended, and the wars may have shifted their geography, but the ghost of Mike Gravel still haunts every debate, asking the question no one else has the courage to pose: Who do you want to nuke?

The tragedy is not that Gravel lost, the tragedy is that we continue to ignore him.