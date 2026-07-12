Dorothy Lennon

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DEREK HANDS's avatar
DEREK HANDS
4h

How anyone can pay tribute to such an evil bent genocidal politician is beyond me. One less predator.

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Corkey's avatar
Corkey
4h

Addition by subtraction. Good riddance.

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