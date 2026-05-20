Dorothy Lennon

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Christina Jonsson's avatar
Christina Jonsson
1dEdited

This is a National tragedy. What are we going to do? We can’t let Israel own America.

Trump is lethal to our country.

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Jack Ellenz's avatar
Jack Ellenz
20h

I would bring down the whole government if I was Massie. What does he have to lose. 80% of the members of Congress are bought and paid for by AIPAC so your vote really don't count.

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