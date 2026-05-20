The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and other oligarchs have claimed another victim, this time in Kentucky. Congressman Thomas Massie, who has refused to be subservient to the Israeli government and successfully pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, has been defeated in a Republican primary after Zionist entities flooded his district with over $30 million in negative advertising. This barrage of endless smears against the libertarian lawmaker has made his primary the most expensive in American history.

Massie will be replaced by Ed Gallrein, a candidate who refused to debate Massie and has called for a reinstitution of the draft with respect to the Iran War. No doubt Gallrein will be a loyal stooge for the Israel lobby. Like most members of Congress who raise their hand and swear to uphold the Constitution, those who accept money from the Israel lobby might as well take an oath to uphold the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Massie originally attracted the ire of the Israel lobby when he decided to become a curtain puller. In an interview on Tucker Carlson’s podcast, the Kentucky Congressman revealed that almost every member of Congress has an AIPAC handler, saying, “Everybody but me has an AIPAC person. It’s like your babysitter, your AIPAC babysitter who is always talking to you for AIPAC. They’re usually from your district, or very close to your district, and they’re part of AIPAC, but they are assigned to you.”

With Massie’s defeat at the hands of AIPAC, he must now serve out the remaining months of his term. Before he leaves office, Massie can read the list of Epstein’s associates and co-conspirators on the House floor.

In 2025, as momentum built within the House for the Epstein Transparency Act, co-sponsored by Massie and Congressman Ro Khanna to release all files on the deceased predator, Massie revealed that victims had approached him with their own list of accomplices. Fearing that the Epstein victims would be sued, Massie and then-Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene offered to read their list on the floor of the House, where they possess constitutional protection. “They would be sued into homelessness for naming names, but [Georgia] Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene and I are willing to name names in the House of Representatives under Constitutional ‘speech or debate’ immunity,” Massie wrote on X.

Since the passage of Massie and Khanna’s legislation to declassify all material related to Epstein, Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has failed to comply with the law. The statute required the DOJ to publicly release all files regarding Epstein in a searchable format within 30 days of its passage. When the deadline arrived, the DOJ failed to release the complete database, executing a rolling release instead and putting out less than 10% of the materials on the actual deadline. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche argued that the department could not meet the tight timeline because hundreds of lawyers needed to methodically review and redact information to protect the privacy of Epstein’s victims.

Many of the released documents contain extensive redactions, with entire pages completely blacked out. Congressional lawmakers pointed out a massive discrepancy in the sheer volume of files: While the DOJ claimed it fulfilled its legal obligations after releasing 3.5 million pages, reports indicate the total Epstein investigative files actually consist of upwards of 6 million pages.

The poor handling of the release has resulted in the DOJ’s independent Office of the Inspector General launching a formal review into the agency’s compliance with the law. The watchdog is auditing how the DOJ collected, redacted, and published the records, specifically investigating whether the agency mishandled victim data or intentionally withheld responsive materials.

With the DOJ likely engaging in a coverup of the Epstein affair, it is time for Massie to revisit his offer to read the names of criminal accomplices provided to him by the victims. Doing so will draw attention back to a case that has been buried in the headlines due to the Iran War and the upcoming congressional midterms. It will shame the DOJ, pressure prosecutors to target the co-conspirators, and potentially expose Epstein’s rumored ties to the Deep State and Israel.

Trump and his oligarchic handlers, like Miriam Adelson, are gleeful that Massie will soon be vacating his congressional office. Before he leaves, Massie should strike one final blow against the Trump administration and the oligarchs who cooperated with Epstein.