Thor Swayze
Jan 3

If China & Russia Had a Brain They Would Both Stop All Shipments of Rare Earth Minerals To The U.S & Europe Which I Believe Will Shutdown Their Military Industrial Capability!

Craig Morea
Jan 8

Tentative take: The Neocons wanted real regime change, but Trump knows it would be a disaster and he or his successor would lose in the end, and crushing Republican popularity until then. As things stand, it seems he might be able to reach a modus vivendi to control Venezuela’s oil exports, shutting them off to China when the time comes to spend that 1.5 trillion dollar war budget, and holding de-dollarization in check to maintain financial stability for the U.S. a while longer. Trump may be further incentivized to deal with acting president Rodriguez if she is going to make contributions to World Liberty Financial, the Trump family’s instrument of legalized bribery. Highly speculative, but she did reportedly make a large contribution to Trump’s 2016 inauguration, and Trump is totally in it for the money.

