President Donald Trump ended 2025 bombing seven countries. President Trump began 2026 with the bombing of Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The official reason for the maximum pressure campaign against Venezuela has been its alleged drug trafficking operation. This allegation does not hold up under scrutiny. According to the Drug Enforcement Agencies’ own threat assessment, Venezuela is not mentioned as a nation that engages in the trafficking of narcotics to the United States. Some members of Congress have complained they have received little to no briefing on the matter.

Like the lies that led the United States to invade and occupy Iraq, there are several reasons for America’s targeting of Venezuela.

One of the obvious reasons could be oil. Venezuela sits on the largest oil reserves in the world. Members of Congress have been salivating about the possibility of seizing Venezuela and opening it up for pillaging to American corporations. As Florida Congresswoman María Elvira Salazar said, “Venezuela for the American oil companies will be a field day because there will be more than a trillion dollars in economic activity. American companies can go in and fix all the oil pipe, the whole oil rigs and everything that has to do with the Venezuelan petroleum companies or everything that has to do with oil and the derivatives.”

The seizing of the oil could be part of the United States’ plan to target another nation: China. The economic behemoth remains the indispensable destination for the vast majority of the Venezuela’s crude oil exports, consistently absorbing between 70% and 80% of its total foreign shipments. By late 2025, these energy flows reached significant volumes, frequently exceeding 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) as Beijing solidified its role as the dominant oil lifeline for the Maduro government. However, calculating the exact scale of this trade remains a complex task for global analysts due to the extensive use of "gray market" shipping tactics. To circumvent international sanctions, a substantial portion of Venezuelan oil is often transferred between tankers at sea. Despite these logistical obfuscations and the resulting discrepancies in official customs data, the underlying reality is clear: The energy partnership with China serves as the fundamental cornerstone of the Venezuelan oil industry's continued viability. Conversely, another nation China depends upon for oil is Iran, and they could be in the middle of a possible color revolution orchestrated by the United States.

Oil could be too simplistic. The bigger picture could involve the intergovernmental organization BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.) Venezuela was never officially a member, although it did apply for membership. The BRICS collective has been a direct challenge to American hegemony, and has gotten many member nations and other prospective partners to drop the American dollar as the world reserve currency. In the process of its application, Venezuela was allowed to attend meetings and engage in active discussions with other members. It was repeatedly hampered in its full membership by Brazil. Some have accused Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of working with the United States to prevent Venezuela from joining. Toppling Venezuela could prevent a further dumping of the dollar.

Another target in the Trump administration’s campaign in Latin America is Cuba. Year ago, then-Cuban leader Fidel Castro and then-Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez brokered a deal: Chavez would offer Cuba access to cheap oil in exchange for some of Cuba’s doctors to help the poor of Venezuela who did not have access to healthcare. The seizure of Venezuelan oil tankers is part of a campaign to cripple the island off the coast of Florida. Before the bombing campaign of Venezuelan boats, Trump re-designated Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. This allows for a tightening of the embargo against the Cuban government. Due to decades of American intervention, Cuba is currently facing rolling blackouts and shortages of basic goods. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, a longtime Cuba and Venezuela hawk, seems to be pushing for this policy of isolation and overthrow. With Rubio whispering in his ear, President Trump seems unlikely to back down.

In the aftermath of the bombing and capture, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has stepped into the void left by Maduro’s capture. Like her predecessor, she is supportive of the legacy of the Bolivarian Revolution started by Chavez. Does this mean the United States will engage in another coup attempt? No one knows for certain. What is known for certain is the official narrative from the administration is a lie.