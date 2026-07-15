When Donald Trump coasted to victory in the 2024 presidential election, his promise to declassify the Jeffrey Epstein documents was his campaign’s ultimate populist lure. It was a masterclass in modern political theater: A promise to lift the veil on the depravities of the global elite. Yet, once back in power, a familiar pivot occurred. The promise was quietly shelved, dismissed as a “Democrat hoax,” and actively delayed. Only when forced by bipartisan legislative pressure spearheaded by Congressmen Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna did Trump relent and sign the release bill into law.

However, signing a law is not the same as enforcing it. Today, his Justice Department continues to withhold thousands of pertinent documents, operating in flagrant violation of the very legislation Trump signed. This systemic foot-dragging recently forced Vice President J.D. Vance into a remarkable admission of incompetence. Speaking to podcaster Joe Rogan, Vance confessed, “If people want to say we mishandled the Epstein release, guilty. We did mishandle, especially the communications of it... We absolutely screwed up the comms of the Epstein files. Like, we just did”.

But “mishandled communications” is a convenient euphemism for a much deeper, structural evasion. When Rogan probed the persistent theories linking the late sex offender to foreign espionage, Vance did not deflect. Instead, he openly conceded a dark, bipartisan truth, stating, “Yeah, Mossad or CIA or some other deep state, whether in America, Israel, or another country”. Elaborating on the late predator’s astonishing level of access, Vance observed, “He clearly had connections to the upper, the highest levels of American intelligence. He clearly had connections to the highest levels of Israeli intelligence”.

Intriguingly, Vance went even further, theorizing that Epstein’s ties to Israel were concentrated within a specific political faction rather than the state at large. “Epstein seemed to be connected to the elements of the Israeli deep state that were left of center,” Vance argued, contrasting this with how Epstein operated within American politics. He concluded, “It wasn’t like he was super connected to the right of center of Israeli politics. America, he was connected across the board. Like he had Republican friends, he had Democratic friends. He had much deeper connections to the Israeli left of center than right of center”.

For decades, intelligence agencies have utilized “access agents” and blackmail to cultivate leverage. To understand Epstein’s apparent utility to Israel’s Mossad, one must look at his primary partner, Ghislaine Maxwell. Her father, media tycoon Robert Maxwell, was widely regarded by intelligence circles as a Mossad asset who, upon his mysterious death, was buried with state honors in Israel. This familial inheritance provided Epstein with direct access to a legacy network of international intrigue and statecraft.

Unsealed documents and federal files paint a damning picture of Epstein’s proximity to Israeli power. Former Prime Minister and former military intelligence chief Ehud Barak was a frequent guest at Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse and a co-investor in Carbyne, an Israeli startup with deep security sector ties. Most tellingly, a declassified FBI memo citing a confidential source alleged that Epstein’s own legal team once admitted their client “belonged to US and Allied intelligence services,” specifically highlighting Mossad. The same source claimed Epstein functioned as a co-opted asset trained under Barak’s supervision.

The resistance of successive administrations to fully open these archives is not a failure of public relations, but a desperate preservation of hegemony. Epstein’s operation was never just a criminal enterprise; it was an infrastructure of sovereign compromise. As the Trump administration continues to stonewall, the public is left with a sobering reality: In the high-stakes game of global intelligence and appeasing the oligarchy, some secrets are simply too valuable to be surrendered to the rule of law.