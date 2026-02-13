The commercialization of Valentine’s Day is a boon for the oligarchy. According to a January survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF) and Prosper Insights & Analytics, spending for the holiday will reach a record $29.1 billion. Like other national celebrations, it is a day the oligarchy and their propagandists whitewash and sanitize the true history of the holiday in question. For the true history offers organizers, intellectuals, and mobilizers a lesson in the type of love we will need to defeat the oligarchy and their neoliberal system.

While history records three different men named Valentine, for this analysis we will focus on Valentine of Rome. During the reign of Roman Emperor Claudius II, the military was engaged in a campaign of slaughtering Christians. Believing single men made better warriors, Claudius II prohibited men from marrying. Valentine, a priest and physician, was outraged by the persecution of Christians and the Roman empire’s cavalier attitude of viewing young men as cannon fodder. To slow down Emperor Claudius II’s war machine and prevent further persecution of Christians, Valentine married couples in secret.

When Valentine’s secret weddings were discovered, he was arrested by the Roman authorities. Emperor Claudius II swiftly ordered Valentine’s death. To make an example of the priest, he had his execution broken down into three parts: Beating, stoning, and beheading. Legend has it while in jail he befriended and healed the blind daughter of his jailer, Asterius. Another legend claims on the eve of his execution, he reportedly sent a note that read, “From Your Valentine.” This phrase launched centuries of card-sending. Eventually, Valentine would become canonized as a saint by the Roman Catholic Church.

This history is lost on a propagandized populace. Instead, present day Valentine’s Day places an emphasis on consumerism and romantic love. While romantic love is important, the oligarchs ignore the other form of love found in the story of Valentine: Sacrificial love. That is the form of love that will guide us to free those oppressed by neoliberalism.

It is sacrificial love that guided the great organizers. They sacrificed careerism, access to the centers of power, and the adulation of the corporate controlled press to stand with those who have been victimized by the oligarchy. For the revolutionary is guided not by love of power, but love of the powerless. That is what we saw in the story of Valentine. That is the story we must share.