Dorothy Lennon

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Scott Siegling's avatar
Scott Siegling
12h

Great essay with fantastic examples. The question is how to get people out of the propagandized consciousness they are living in. Allegory of the cave.

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David Weiss's avatar
David Weiss
8h

SOUND LIKE SOMETHING FROM THE PAST ?

Adolf Hitler's primary communications director, chief propagandist, and minister of information was Joseph Goebbels.

As the Reich Minister of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda from 1933 to 1945, Goebbels controlled all German media, including radio, press, film, and the arts.

Key Details About Joseph Goebbels

Role: He was responsible for creating the "Führer myth," presenting Hitler as a charismatic, infallible leader to the German public.

Methods: Goebbels utilized the relatively new medium of radio to broadcast Nazi propaganda, promoted the production of anti-Semitic films like The Eternal Jew (1940), and staged mass rallies.

Total War: In 1943, he pressured Hitler to introduce "total war" measures and was later appointed Reich Plenipotentiary for Total War in 1944.

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