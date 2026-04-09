American media is Deep State media. The corporate controlled press acts not as a tool or instrument of the working class, but as an echo chamber for the lies and propaganda for the United States’ intelligence agencies. Looking back 20 years, one sees little dissent on “weapons of mass destruction,” “Russian interference in internal affairs,” or the “pursuit of nuclear weapons” by regimes resistant to the whims of the oligarchy and their multinational corporations. The little resistance within the media or skepticism on imperial adventurism is purged quickly. Think of Phil Donahue on MSNBC or Chris Hedges at the New York Times in the lead up to the invasion and occupation of Iraq.

This raises the question, how is the Deep State able to get the media to repeat their latest talking points? One may find the answers in an experiment conducted decades ago.

Psychologist Solomon Asch conducted the Asch Conformity Experiments in the 1950s. They demonstrated the startling degree to which an individual's own opinions are influenced by those of a majority group. Asch told participants they were taking part in a "vision test." A group of 7 to 9 people sat in a classroom. However, only one person was a real participant; the others were actors working for the researchers. The group was shown two cards. One card had a single "reference line," and the other had three "comparison lines" (labeled A, B, and C). Participants had to state aloud which of the three lines matched the reference line in length.

In the beginning, the actors gave the correct answer, and everyone was in agreement. But then, the experimenters threw a curveball: On specific "critical trials," the actors were instructed to unanimously give the wrong answer. The real participant was always seated near the end of the row, so they had to hear almost everyone else give the incorrect answer before it was their turn to speak. The participant had to choose between the clear evidence of their own eyes and the unanimous opinion of the group.

Asch found that social pressure had a significant impact on behavior. Even though the correct answer was obvious, many participants "went along with the crowd." The experimental group saw 75% of participants conform to the wrong answer at least once. On average, participants went along with the group's incorrect consensus about one-third (33%) of the time, highlighting a powerful tendency to prioritize social harmony over objective reality.

After Asch published his findings, the CIA is alleged to have replicated the experiments themselves. In one experiment conducted by the intelligence agency, they had 18 people in a room. Out of the 18 people, 17 were agents and only one participant was a civilian. The room was shown a picture of a triangle and was asked what they saw. The agents were instructed to say they saw a square. By the time they asked the civilian, they relented to the pressure and said they saw a square too.

This is one of the tactics the Deep State has successfully deployed to get the media to read from their script. As an example, they repeat the lie that a nation has amassed weapons of mass destruction. After hearing it several times from Deep State operatives and without verifying their claims, the media regurgitate the talking points to their audience. Then, the lies successfully nest in the minds of their viewers and listeners.

Americans do not like to believe they are subjected to propaganda. They are. It can come from multiple venues. In this case, it comes from Deep State operatives loyal to oligarchs feeding it to others in the media. As Jerry Mander wrote in Four Arguments for the Elimination of Television, “Living within artificial, reconstructed, arbitrary environments that are strictly the products of human conception, we have no way to be sure that we know what is true and what is not. We have lost context and perspective. What we know is what other humans tell us.”

There is a simple solution for this: Turn off these corporate media outlets. Support independent media that exposes the Deep State. It is through independent media we will defeat the Deep State.