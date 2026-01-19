Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan's avatar
Sean Bodhivajra Scanlan
3dEdited

.

I concur with you, Dorothy, that — by all but a few — it is a whitewashed Martin Luther King that is presented to the nation every MLK Day.

.

What the people are permitted to see is a carefully curated image of a Martin Luther King that does not challenge or disturb the sensibilities of the Ruling Class of America of our present day.

.

What is judiciously omitted is any window onto the vibrant thinking man who fearlessly challenged the Ruling Class of his day, and whose struggle was not against racism alone, but also against both class warfare and actual warfare.

……………………………………………………………………………………………………………

.

Since writing the above note in reponse to Dorothy’s post, I went on to publish the following poem-essay In Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day…. a Poem on "hard-earned laws shared by all" and the Present Arc of the Moral Universe.

.

"Children of a Wiser Day, whose Reverend Heads with Age are Gray"………Justice and Injustice under the Trump Regime.

.

My hope is that Dr. King would appreciate the sharp edge of the political critique embedded in this poem-essay, and that he would consider it concordent with the criticisms he himself made in his time.

.

https://seanbodhivajra.substack.com/p/children-of-a-wiser-day-whose-reverend

Reply
Share
Anna Humaydan's avatar
Anna Humaydan
3d

Yes I agree. And sadly our first black president continued the whitewashing of Dr King’s message

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dorothy Lennon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture