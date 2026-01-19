Historians blessed by the oligarchy use today, Martin Luther King Day, to present a version of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. frozen in time at the Lincoln Monument where he addressed the March on Washington. It was there King delivered his, “I Have a Dream Speech.” Schoolchildren and the collective American public have been taught this speech and to recite passages from it. Doing so reinforces the oligarchy’s preferred version of Dr. King: An organizer who spoke in the vernacular of a modern-day liberal and organized within the proper parameters. Never looking to offend the moneyed class of the United States.

This watered down version of the iconic historical figure ignores his revolutionary streak, and the fact he was willing to offer vociferous condemnations of his own nation. For example, King warned America on multiple occasions it was embarking upon the same path as Nazi Germany.

When King was imprisoned in 1963 for protesting in Alabama, he penned his open letter, “Letter from Birmingham Jail.” In it, King encourages other religious/clerical officials to join him in his campaign against segregation. In his letter, he drew parallels between America and the Nazis, "We should never forget that everything Adolf Hitler did in Germany was 'legal' and everything the Hungarian freedom fighters did in Hungary was 'illegal.' It was 'illegal' to aid and comfort a Jew in Hitler's Germany. Even so, I am sure that, had I lived in Germany at the time, I would have aided and comforted my Jewish brothers.”

In 1967, King would deliver his speech, “Beyond Vietnam.” Before public sentiment had turned against the Vietnam War, King used his address to warn America to stay out of Southeast Asia. In the same speech, he provocatively suggested America’s treatment of the Vietnamese was no different than Hitler’s Germany’s treatment of Jews and other marginalized groups, “So they go, primarily women and children and the aged. They watch as we poison their water, as we kill a million acres of their crops. They must weep as the bulldozers roar through their areas preparing to destroy the precious trees. They wander into the hospitals with at least twenty casualties from American firepower for one Vietcong-inflicted injury. So far we may have killed a million of them, mostly children. They wander into the towns and see thousands of the children, homeless, without clothes, running in packs on the streets like animals. They see the children degraded by our soldiers as they beg for food. They see the children selling their sisters to our soldiers, soliciting for their mothers.



What do the peasants think as we ally ourselves with the landlords and as we refuse to put any action into our many words concerning land reform? What do they think as we test out our latest weapons on them, just as the Germans tested out new medicine and new tortures in the concentration camps of Europe? Where are the roots of the independent Vietnam we claim to be building? Is it among these voiceless ones?”

The same media that praise Dr. King today, smeared him after his anti-war sermon. “The Washington Post” declared King had “…diminished his usefulness to his cause, to his country and to his people.” Other publications, such as “Time Magazine,” wrote in an editorial his speech was “…demagogic slander that sounded like a script for Radio Hanoi.”

Although American media do not speak about Dr. King with such disrespect in the present, they rarely report on the side of the civil rights advocate that demanded reparations for the black community, his collaborations with Malcolm X, his support of the Palestinians, and the fact he called the United States, “…the greatest purveyor of violence in the world today.” Nor do they investigate serious allegations of FBI involvement in his assassination.

Revolutionaries are murdered twice by the oligarchy. First, they are murdered by forces within the Deep State who are subservient to oligarchs. Finally, they are murdered again when their legacies are neutered and whitewashed by the very same forces that killed them. That is what happened to Dr. King.

Let us use this day, and every day to keep alive the true legacy of revolutionaries who gave their lives for us. When we do, we prevent the oligarchy from killing them again.