Subscribe
Sign in
Latest
Top
Discussions
"Everything Hitler Did Was Legal": The Radical MLK the Oligarchy Tried to Kill Twice
Martin Luther King Jr. warned America was heading down the path of Nazi Germany.
Jan 19
•
Dorothy Lennon
61
7
16
Oil, China, BRICS, and Cuba: The Real Reasons for Washington's Regime Change in Venezuela
Allegations of drug trafficking against Venezuela are a lie to justify something greater.
Jan 3
•
Dorothy Lennon
54
3
17
December 2025
The Fire Backstage: Embracing the 'Clown' to Confront Oligarchy, Imperialism, and Neoliberalism
If you are going to fight for a better world, be prepared to be called a clown.
Dec 4, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
55
1
14
This Could Be the Only Way American War Criminals Face Justice
Could the Cadaver Synod be our only option to prosecute American war criminals?
Dec 3, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
37
5
4
November 2025
The Five Monkeys Experiment: The Shocking Reason Americans Aren't Fighting Back
This experiment explains how the oligarchy get others to suppress any resistance.
Nov 29, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
98
11
25
The Satanic Oligarchs Enter God's House
The oligarchy may have found a way to control churches throughout America.
Nov 26, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
34
4
5
John F. Kennedy's Real Killers Were Found in Boardrooms
There was no "lone gunman" who killed the 35th president. The conspiracy goes much deeper.
Nov 22, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
51
7
10
Epstein's Media Fixers: The Bombshell Emails That Show How "Reporters" Ran Interference
Newly released emails reveal how figures in the press came to the aid of the sexual predator.
Nov 13, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
44
4
8
Blue Spies: The CIA-ification of the Democratic Party
Tuesday's elections continues a trend of the Democratic Party nominating and electing candidates from the Deep State.
Nov 8, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
61
5
13
Zohran Mamdani: The Socialist Who Bent the Knee to Oligarchs and Zionists
Mamdani is already showing signs of capitulating to the neoliberal elite.
Nov 5, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
142
34
32
October 2025
Silence the Prophets: How Elites Use "Crazy" to Dismiss Genocide, Oligarchy, and Revolution
Dave Chappelle exposed the smears of the oligarchy back in 2006.
Oct 27, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
51
1
14
The Gangster's Safety Net: How Neoliberalism Forces the Poor to Trust Organized Crime
When neoliberalism hits, the public will always turn to gangsters for assistance.
Oct 13, 2025
•
Dorothy Lennon
44
4
3
© 2026 Dorothy Lennon
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts